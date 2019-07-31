|
Pasch, Sylvia (Nee Herzoff) Passed away July 23, 2019 at the age of 100. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, the late James M. Pasch. Loving mother of Carol (James) Ross of Bayside, Steven (the late Joan) Pasch of Las Vegas and Dr. Allan (Sandy) Pasch of Shorewood. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Kirsten Fruit) Ross, David (Jessica) Ross, Dr. Lauren (Fred Cannon) Pasch, Whitney Pasch and Jimmy Pasch. Dear great-grandmother of Ethan and Elliot Fruit-Ross. Further survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express its deep gratitude to Sylvia's caregivers: Mary, Trisha, Nanette, Jane, Jill, Cissy, and Sharon. Sylvia was an early member of Cong. Shalom and served as the Sisterhood president. Funeral service Sunday, Aug. 4 at 10:00 AM at Cong. Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Cong. Shalom or WI Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019