Sylvia Radtke
Sylvia Radtke

(Nee Bremsteller), age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, brothers Andy and Rudy, and sister Marie Konieczny. She is also preceded in death by her long time friend Jim Haseltine. She is survived by her nephew Jim (Joyce) Konieczny, as well as other great-nieces and nephews and other relatives. Loving and adopted "Mother" to Sheri (Darrell) Gore. Adopted "Grandma" to Danielle (Chad) White and Torie (Andy) Strack. Dear friend of many, especially Shirley LaBlanc.

Memorial Visitation will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home (380 Bluemound Rd.) in Waukesha on Friday, August 7, from 11:30AM-12PM, with a Memorial Service at 12PM. Sylvia's final resting place will be at Highland Memorial Park.

Many thanks to all of Sylvia's caregivers over the years.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
