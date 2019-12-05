Resources
More Obituaries for Tai Kim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tai Kyung Kim


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tai Kyung Kim Notice
Tai Kyung Kim

San Rafael, CA - Tai Kyung Kim died Friday November 29th, 2019 at UCSF Medical Center from a ruptured cerebral aneurysm. She was born in Seoul, Korea on December 2, 1935. She was most recently a 14 year resident of San Rafael and a 40 year resident of Elm Grove, WI before that.

She loved beauty and culture. A trained pianist, she was an active supporter of the Florentine Opera Club in Milwaukee, practiced Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, and loved classical music. In addition, she was known for her incredible cooking of all cuisines, but especially traditional Korean dishes, which most friends in Wisconsin had never encountered, but were addicted to forevermore.

Most of all, Tai was dedicated to her family and did all she could for them. She uprooted the family from Korea to Denmark and the USA, two completely different languages and cultures, over the course of the 60's to ensure a better future for her progeny.

Tai is survived by her husband, Dr. Yong Woo Kim, three children, Chan, Kyung, and Peter and seven grandchildren (David, Jonathan, Katelyn, Kristopher, Ryan, Alexander, and Sonia) who brought great joy to her. She is also survived by her sister, Min Ja Lah. She is preceded by her parents, Chin Young and Eui Kyung Oh, as well as her brother Tai Keun Oh, Ph.D. and sister Jun Ja Kim.

Special thanks to the staff of the Neuro ICU at UCSF Medical Center and the incredible care they provided. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial gifts may be made to the UCSF Foundation, Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339 directed to Neurosciences.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tai's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline