San Rafael, CA - Tai Kyung Kim died Friday November 29th, 2019 at UCSF Medical Center from a ruptured cerebral aneurysm. She was born in Seoul, Korea on December 2, 1935. She was most recently a 14 year resident of San Rafael and a 40 year resident of Elm Grove, WI before that.
She loved beauty and culture. A trained pianist, she was an active supporter of the Florentine Opera Club in Milwaukee, practiced Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, and loved classical music. In addition, she was known for her incredible cooking of all cuisines, but especially traditional Korean dishes, which most friends in Wisconsin had never encountered, but were addicted to forevermore.
Most of all, Tai was dedicated to her family and did all she could for them. She uprooted the family from Korea to Denmark and the USA, two completely different languages and cultures, over the course of the 60's to ensure a better future for her progeny.
Tai is survived by her husband, Dr. Yong Woo Kim, three children, Chan, Kyung, and Peter and seven grandchildren (David, Jonathan, Katelyn, Kristopher, Ryan, Alexander, and Sonia) who brought great joy to her. She is also survived by her sister, Min Ja Lah. She is preceded by her parents, Chin Young and Eui Kyung Oh, as well as her brother Tai Keun Oh, Ph.D. and sister Jun Ja Kim.
Special thanks to the staff of the Neuro ICU at UCSF Medical Center and the incredible care they provided. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial gifts may be made to the UCSF Foundation, Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339 directed to Neurosciences.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019