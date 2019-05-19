Services
Tamio "Tom" Suyama

Tamio "Tom" Suyama Notice
Suyama, Tamio "Tom" Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Age 96. Beloved husband of Machiko (nee Mori). Loving father of William (Barbara) and David (Lynette Jarreau). Proud grandfather of Wendy (Kevin Leonard) Suyama, Amy (Adam Barnes) Suyama-Barnes and Scott (Nicole Chavez) Suyama. Cherished great-grandfather of Annelise & Everly Leonard and Parker & Penelope Barnes. He is further survived by his niece, Sally (Kawamura) Kikukawa, nephew, Ted Kawamura, and their families. Tom was born in Kent, Washington, to Jinzo and Asano Suyama. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Haruo Ishida, older sister, Akiko Kawamura, and younger sister, Chieko Young. Memorial Gathering at WEST GRANVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 6935 N. 107TH ST MILWAUKEE, WI 53224 on Wednesday, June 5 from 5 PM until time of Service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to West Granville, Wisconsin JACL, or a are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
