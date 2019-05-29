Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammi Komorowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammi Komorowski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Tammi Komorowski Notice
Komorowski, Tammi Of Greendale, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, age 56. Loving mother of Sarah (Andy) Witkowiak. Sister of Christi (Bob) Haydon and Ric (Nancy) Komorowski. Also survived by a granddaughter, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, RoseMarie and Ronald Komorowski. Memorial Visitation on Thursday, May 30, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM. Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Mom, somewhere over the rainbow, where pigs fly, the Bears may beat the Packers.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline