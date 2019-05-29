|
Komorowski, Tammi Of Greendale, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, age 56. Loving mother of Sarah (Andy) Witkowiak. Sister of Christi (Bob) Haydon and Ric (Nancy) Komorowski. Also survived by a granddaughter, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, RoseMarie and Ronald Komorowski. Memorial Visitation on Thursday, May 30, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM. Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Mom, somewhere over the rainbow, where pigs fly, the Bears may beat the Packers.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019