Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Tanner G. Wall

Tanner G. Wall Notice
Tanner G. Wall

West Allis - Found peace on Friday, September 13, 2019, age 25 years. Beloved son of Greg (Lynn) Wall and Jane Wall. Loving brother of Daniel (Crystal Faulk) Wall and Zach Wall. Proud uncle of Matilda Raine Wall. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation on Friday, September 20, 2019, 4:00-7:00 PM and on Saturday, 10-11:00 AM at BEVSEK-VERBICK FUNERALHOME, 10210 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis. Funeral Service at 11:00 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
