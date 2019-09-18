|
Tanner G. Wall
West Allis - Found peace on Friday, September 13, 2019, age 25 years. Beloved son of Greg (Lynn) Wall and Jane Wall. Loving brother of Daniel (Crystal Faulk) Wall and Zach Wall. Proud uncle of Matilda Raine Wall. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation on Friday, September 20, 2019, 4:00-7:00 PM and on Saturday, 10-11:00 AM at BEVSEK-VERBICK FUNERALHOME, 10210 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis. Funeral Service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019