Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
Tanya C. McCoy


1984 - 2019
Tanya C. McCoy Notice
McCoy, Tanya C. November 20, 1984 - August 3, 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved daughter of Robert and Pauline (Nee Jackson) McCoy. Precious sister of Wendy Jackson. Caring aunt of Kenny Jackson Jr. Cherished granddaughter of Elbert (Everjean) Jackson and the late Emmett (Harriett) McCoy. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019 4-645PM Memorial Service at 7PM. Tanya was a creative soul with a passion for creating hand painting portraits and other arts. She was a bright light with her huge spirit and personality. She was involved with bringing awareness to Lupus including the annual walk held in Milwaukee. Thank you to all the doctors over the years, Trauma Team and 3SICU at Froedtert Hospital. "Tanya will always be a part of our lives!!"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
