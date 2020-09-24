1/1
Tari L. Breitenbach
Tari L. Breitenbach

Port Washington - (nee Johnston) Died peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 52. Awesome wife of James for 11 years. Loving daughter of June and Russ Johnston. Dear sister of Ed and Troy (Stacy Slawnikowski). Aunt of Elijah. Also loved by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, friends, and her babies Buddha and Gracie - Lou. Preceded in death by her special grandma, Martha Koch.

Tari was very active at the Wisconsin Humane Society - Ozaukee Campus as a volunteer Cat Socializer.

Memorial Gathering at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Friday, October 9 from 5 - 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society - Ozaukee Campus appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
