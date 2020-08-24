Tary A. Alvord(Nee Hauk) Passed away August 21, 2020 at the age of 63. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Joy. Beloved wife of Ken for 28 years. Loving mother of Kenny (Luiza), Karley, and Austin. Dear sister of Tammy (Jim) Landon. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and her dog Peppers.Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27 from 4-6 PM at Grace Lutheran Church, W196 N9525 Cross View Way, Menomonee Falls with a service to follow at 6 PM. Private interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran School are appreciated.