Ted Rev. Romberg

Ted Rev. Romberg Notice
Romberg Ted Rev. Age 79. Taken from us suddenly on February 27, 2019. Lovingly survived with 55 years of marriage to Sharon. Proud father of Kristin (Greg) Moyer, Susan (Rob) Frey. Fun loving Grandpa to 6 grandchildren. Memorial gathering on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Church and Chapel Funeral Home 380 Bluemound Road Waukesha on the corner of Hwy J at JJ (4 blocks south of I-94). Continued gathering on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11:00 am with memorial funeral service at 1:00 pm at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 300 Carroll Street Waukesha. Private inurnment Prairie Home Cemetery. For complete obituary, please visit our website at www.churchandchapel.com To receive obit/directions Text 1836919 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019
