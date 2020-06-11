Tedd Leroy "Teddy" Patten



Tedd Leroy "Teddy" Patten went home to Jesus on June 4, 2020, at the age of 59 years. Loving father of Branden Patten (My-Linh), Jacob Patten (Trista), and Jenna Johnson (Ryan). Proud grandpa of Lucy, Jordan, Nellie, and Saige. Beloved son of Ronald and the late Sandra Patten. Loving brother of Kari Nelson, Reverend Timothy Patten (Pam), KayDee Davis (Dwayne), the late Matthew Patten, Kris Bilty (Bill), and Jorj Ann Rosio (Gary). Dear friend of the mother of his children, Michele Patten. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Tedd was a lifelong Wisconsin sports fan, coach, and friend to everyone he met. He was always eager to share a story or tell a joke. He also had a talent for public speaking and often used that gift to express God's love to those around him. Dear dad and grandpa, "auf wiedersehen" or "until we meet again!" A Memorial Service will be held at 3pm on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (10025 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53226). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army USA.









