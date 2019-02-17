|
Grimm, Jr., Teddy G. Passed into the arms of Jesus on Sun, Jan 20, 2019. There will never be another Ted. He was truly one of a kind! Loving son of Marlene and the late Ted Grimm, Sr. Brother of Linda (Michael) Grimm-Sturn, Carrie (Matthew) Grunwald and the late Todd. Uncle of Mitchell and Aaron Grunwald. Best friend of the late Bob Vasey. Remembered by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, from 10am-12pm. Memorial Service Celebrated at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Wisconsin Badger Camp appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019