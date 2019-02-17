Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Teddy Grimm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teddy G. Grimm Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Teddy G. Grimm Jr. Notice
Grimm, Jr., Teddy G. Passed into the arms of Jesus on Sun, Jan 20, 2019. There will never be another Ted. He was truly one of a kind! Loving son of Marlene and the late Ted Grimm, Sr. Brother of Linda (Michael) Grimm-Sturn, Carrie (Matthew) Grunwald and the late Todd. Uncle of Mitchell and Aaron Grunwald. Best friend of the late Bob Vasey. Remembered by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, from 10am-12pm. Memorial Service Celebrated at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Wisconsin Badger Camp appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now