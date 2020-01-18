Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Oak Creek - Born on May 25th, 1934 and passed away peacefully on Friday January 16th, 2020 at home after battling his sarcoma cancer for two years.

Son of Tomas Matienzo and Ines Ramos. Beloved husband of Lolita(Vitangcol), and father to Tina(Matienzo) Stiyer, Terence Matienzo, and Therina Matienzo. Grandfather to Noelle(Stiyer) Campbell, Elijah Stiyer, William Stiyer, Amelia Stiyer, Nolan Matienzo and Kami Matienzo. Great-grandfather to Evelyn and Declan Campbell. Father-in-law to Christopher Stiyer and Susan(Goehre) Matienzo. Brother-in-law to Mithi(Alejaga) Nemetz, Zita(Vitangcol) Pezzotta, and Cesar Vitangcol. Also survived and loved by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Former employee of P&H Harnischfeger for more than 25 years, active member of Couples for Christ, and a member of the Filipino-American Association earlier in his life.

Visitation on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 from 9AM to 11AM at St. Matthew Church, 9303 S. Chicago Rd. in Oak Creek. Mass to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
