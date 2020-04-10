|
Terence George Johnson, 71, of Shorewood passed peacefully on March 23, 2020 from complications relating to bladder cancer. Terry was born and raised in Milwaukee, the oldest of five siblings of Fred and Margot (Rumsey) Johnson.
Terry worked at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee's Center for Urban Initiatives and Research for nearly a dozen years until his retirement in 2016.He was a devoted naturalist, earning a Master's Degree in Biology,completing coursework in the Geography Department at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and pursuing a birding life list. He was a person who exuded warmth and kindness to everyone, everywhere. In addition to his siblings Kip, Sarah, Robert (Carmine Simmons) and Mary; his nephew Gabe, his sons Kavanaugh and Charlie; and wife Virginia Carlson,Terry was also known as "Bakery Dad," mentor, and friend to his co-workers at the Metro Market in Shorewood where he worked during retirement.
Terry was also devoted to ideas and words. He leaves behind a collection of some 2,000 books into which he placed a plethora of notecards with definitions to remember and ideas to further explore. He always finished the Times Sunday crossword.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Terry's memory (https://www.schlitzaudubon.org/get-involved/donate/) or to Shorewood High Schools MOCK TRIAL team . The address is SEED, P.O. Box 71235, Shorewood, WI 53211. In the Memo line, please put Terry's name; or donate on-line with put Terry's name in the comment box. https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/ShorewoodSEEDFoundation/donate.html
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020