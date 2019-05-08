|
Pizzino, Terence J. Terence J. Pizzino, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6th. He graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He spent three years in the Army, spending two and a half years in Germany. He married his wife Patty Roeder in October of 1966. Together they had two children, and were married for 37 years before she preceded him in death. Terence worked for Miller Brewing Company for most of his life, and then he owned and operated Pizzino Restaurant. Terence enjoyed casino trips with his Italian Community Center friends. He loved spending time with his family and grandkids, and was the best dad and grandpa. Terence is survived by his children Paula and Jeffrey (Mary) Pizzino; grandchildren Emily (Brian), Brittany (Sy), Sarah (Ricky Jr.), Samantha, Maggie, Nicholas, Andrew, and Annamarie; great-grandson Gavin; brothers Joseph (Paula), Lawrence (Rosalie), and Timothy (Arlene). Further survived by other friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his wife Patty, his parents Joseph and Clara, his great-grandaughter Ella, sisters-in law Judith and Barbara. A Funeral Service for Terence will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, May 13th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend). A visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 until the time of service. Private family interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019