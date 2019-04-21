|
Mooney, Terence Ralph Terence Ralph Mooney, beloved husband of Jan (d: 4/22/18), loving father of Lawrence (wife Cindy), Susanne (husband Jonathan Dunmore), and Karen (wife Pam Rumancik), died peacefully after an 8-month illness. Son of Ralph and Margaret (nee Sharp) Mooney, Terry is predeceased by his two older sisters, Margaret and Patricia. Terry and Jan met at the University of Connecticut and were married in 1954. After serving two years in the Army medical corp in Europe, they returned home and moved to the Midwest. Terry worked for many years as an architect and industrial engineer in the Milwaukee area. He owned his own business for a time and later served as principal architect for Graef, Anhalt, Schloemer & Associates. He was awarded a Masters in Engineering from UW-Milwaukee in 1983. Terry was an avid cyclist, touring the United States and Europe with Jan and friends. He tirelessly promoted cycling and actively advocated the development of trails in Mequon and Ozaukee County. He also enjoyed drawing and painting, leaving art adorning the walls of family and friends. In addition to his children, Terry leaves behind three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial will be scheduled later this summer. Donations may be made to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019