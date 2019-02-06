Services
Teresa Lightheart
Teresa B. "Terri" Lightheart


Teresa B. "Terri" Lightheart Notice
Lightheart, Teresa "Terri" B. (Nee Hemmerlein) 61, Elkhorn, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved life partner of Bernd Hirt, dear mother of Kim (Adam Heppe) and Jessica Schoeneck. Loving sister of Heidi (Andy Adrewjewski) Cowan. Special aunt of Ryan Cowan, Courtney (Scott) Conrad and Dallas Cowan. Teresa was born in Milwaukee on September 19, 1957, a daughter of the late Fred and Cecilia (Lara) Hemmerlein. She taught ESL at the middle and high school levels in Lake Geneva. She enjoyed crocheting, making prayer shawls and spending time with friends. She was a lover of all animals; tending to her own hobby farm and volunteering at the zoo. In addition to her family, she leaves her dog, Draco to mourn her loss. She will be sadly missed. Private services are being planned. For those wishing, charitable donations in Terri's honor to Adult and Teen Challenge of Wisconsin are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.