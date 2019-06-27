|
Clausen, Teresa "Tess" age 106, passed away on June 25, 2019. She is survived by her children Nancy (Craig) Anderson, Harry (Jane) Clausen, Cynde Starck, and Tom (Betty) Clausen; grandchildren Tracy (Tim) Hartin, Andy (Lauren) Clausen, Holly (Johnny) Kowalski, and Brian (Liz) Clausen; and great-grandchildren Zac, Grace, Erin, Sean, and Briella. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Harry Clausen. For more than 50 years, Tess served as Secretary/ Treasurer of Doering Motor Company in West Allis, Wisconsin. Her business acumen was recognized shortly after she became a leader of her daughter's Brownie troop, resulting in her appointment to the Board of Directors of the Milwaukee County Girl Scouts. Once all four of her children had learned to figure skate, she decided to take up skating as well. As a member of the Pastime Skating Club she helped to teach the youngest members of the club to maneuver on ice, finally hanging up her skates just short of her 85th birthday. Her quiet but indomitable spirit will be sorely missed by her family. Services for Tess will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 9:30am until time of service at 10:00am. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Visitation cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019