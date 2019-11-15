|
|
Teresa Haas
Muskego - (Nee Garcia). Passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 14, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving wife of Clinton. Loving mother of Mary Manzo, Victor Sudo (Linda Andrews), Jane (Dave) Charboneau, James Mancha, and Shelly (Scott) Reid. Grandmother of Dena, Gregory, Amy, Jason, Justin, Jordan, Ben, the late Brandi, David Jr., Daniel, Tabitha, Kaitlyn, and Nathan. Survived by 22 great-grandchildren, her siblings Charles, Ernest, Tony, and Toni, other loved relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes (13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield) on Wednesday, November 20 starting at 12PM until time of service at 2PM. Burial to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019