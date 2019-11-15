Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI
Add a Memory
Teresa Haas
Teresa Haas

Muskego - (Nee Garcia). Passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 14, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving wife of Clinton. Loving mother of Mary Manzo, Victor Sudo (Linda Andrews), Jane (Dave) Charboneau, James Mancha, and Shelly (Scott) Reid. Grandmother of Dena, Gregory, Amy, Jason, Justin, Jordan, Ben, the late Brandi, David Jr., Daniel, Tabitha, Kaitlyn, and Nathan. Survived by 22 great-grandchildren, her siblings Charles, Ernest, Tony, and Toni, other loved relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes (13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield) on Wednesday, November 20 starting at 12PM until time of service at 2PM. Burial to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
