|
|
Teresa M. (nee Kirwan) Mikelonis
Hartland - age 72, of Hartland WI, formerly of Hudson, OH and State College, PA died Monday, October 7, 2019. Born May 16, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John and Rita Kirwan. Married on May 10, 1975, she is preceded in death by her husband, the late Joseph Mikelonis, Jr.
Teri was an avid Penn State football fan, and some of her favorite times were the weekends she spent there for games with her friends and family. She was an enthusiastic golfer, a sport and hobby she was happy to pass on to her children and grandchildren. She was also very involved in the competitive swimming community, and she was an official in Ohio for many years, both during and after the time that her daughters competed. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren, JT and Ashley. She loved nothing more than attending their events and games when she was able and sharing pictures and stories of everything they did. Teri was a friend to everyone, and always quick to greet others with her warm smile and personality.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristen Mikelonis of Philadelphia, Michelle (Luke) Allenson of Hartland; grandchildren JT and Ashley Allenson of Hartland; sisters Elizabeth (Kirwan) Hartnett and Patricia (Kirwan) Krogmann; brother Donal Kirwan and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Hartland. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 1:00.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the (https://www.lung.org/) or the Four Diamonds Fund (https://www.fourdiamonds.org/).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019