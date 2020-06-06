Teresa Marie Jonas
1928 - 2020
Teresa Marie Jonas

Milwaukee, WI - (nee McCorry) Born October 15, 1928 and passed on to eternal peace on June 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by five older siblings, her husband Bud, daughter Tess and four grandchildren, Sarah, Jared, Jason and Sam.

Together with her husband of 66 years, Urban "Bud" Charles Jr,, they raised their ten children in Bay View's Immaculate Conception Catholic parish, where they were active, longtime and cherished parishioners.

Teresa will be loved and remembered always by her children: James, the late Theresa "Tess", (the late Richard Moede), Peter (Barbara), Jane (John Williams), Thomas (Sandra), Mary (Michael Groth), Michael, Anna (John Borden), Paul and Sarah (the late Scott Przybylowski), eighteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, 'cousins by the dozens' and their families and friends.

Throughout her long and blessed life, she always 'kept the faith', led by example and was relied upon by her children and their children. Teresa met all of life's challenges and triumphs, 'in her good old Irish way' with strength, grace, faith, a patient smile and a bit of wit.

Due to circumstances, a private family ceremony is planned. A memorial Mass will take place in the future. If desired, memorial contributions to be made to The Park People - Friends of Humboldt Park.

Teresa will be truly missed by all who knew her.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
