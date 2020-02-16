Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
225 South Hartwell Avenue
Waukesha, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
225 South Hartwell Avenue
Waukesha, WI
Terese J. (Schaumann) Waara


1933 - 2020
Terese J. (Schaumann) Waara Notice
Terese J. Waara (Nee Schaumann)

Terese J. Waara (Nee Schaumann) passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 86 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI.

Born March 6, 1933, Terese was the loving wife for 56 years to late husband William G. Waara. Beloved mother of Steve (Cindy), Bill (Carolyn), Jeanne Halla, Tom, Jerry (Barb). Survived by cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Further survived by siblings Francis (Janet) Schaumann, Clare Jeschke, and Theodore (Kathie) Schaumann.

Terese enjoyed reading novels, traveling with her late husband, spending time with family, and attending church services at St. Augustine's Catholic Church.

A celebration of Terese's life will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 225 South Hartwell Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Mass to follow at 11:00 AM.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020
