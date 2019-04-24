|
Powers, Terese (Nee Zilvany) Passed away on Friday, April 12th at the age of 104 years. She was born to Martin and Katherine Zilavy on October 1, 1914. She was preceded in death by her husband Irwin Powers and 8 siblings. Terese is survived by her daughter, Mary Pat (the late Jack) Hornak. Loving Grandmother to Deb (Tom) Kidd, Patty (Tom) Ordman, Mary Vivian, Julie (Patrick) Engeleiter and Katie (Geno) Skudlarczyk. Further remembered by 11 great grandchildren, 2 3/4 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Please see funeral home website for full notice or the Sunday, April 28 newspaper.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019