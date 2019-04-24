Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Terese Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terese Powers

Notice Condolences Flowers

Terese Powers Notice
Powers, Terese (Nee Zilvany) Passed away on Friday, April 12th at the age of 104 years. She was born to Martin and Katherine Zilavy on October 1, 1914. She was preceded in death by her husband Irwin Powers and 8 siblings. Terese is survived by her daughter, Mary Pat (the late Jack) Hornak. Loving Grandmother to Deb (Tom) Kidd, Patty (Tom) Ordman, Mary Vivian, Julie (Patrick) Engeleiter and Katie (Geno) Skudlarczyk. Further remembered by 11 great grandchildren, 2 3/4 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Please see funeral home website for full notice or the Sunday, April 28 newspaper.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now