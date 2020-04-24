|
Terese S. "Terry" Young
Terese S. "Terry" Young, age 89, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. She was born on June 13, 1930 to Joseph and Ellen (O'Keane) Whelan.
Terry is survived by her children, Dan (Sylvia) Young, Kevin (Mary) Young, Mary (Jeff) Hekkers, Patty (Dan) Smith and Margaret (Greg) Desch; grandchildren, Jill (Adam) Bartell, Nicole Panosh, Megan Young, Shea (Jordan) Fahl, Molly Young, Ian Hekkers, Kelsey (Doug) Young-Kottwitz, Andrew Smith, Theodore Desch, Keane Smith, Elizabeth Desch, Sarah Desch, Kayla Young and Hannah Young; great-grandchildren, Cecily Panosh, Simon Bartell, Harriet Bartell, Norah Fahl, Lila Fahl and Amelia Fahl; and her sister, Florence (Howard) Beach.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Young; daughter, Katie Brockman; grandson, Jerrad Hekkers; sisters and brothers, Margaret Kellogg, John Whelan, James Whelan, Joan Whelan, Cecilia Risch, Patricia Timmel and Rosemary Tittelfitz.
Terry lived her life as a devout Catholic and with a quiet yet unwavering dignity. She raised six children with her beloved Kenny until his untimely death 40 years ago. It was Terry's faith that sustained her through her times of sorrow and allowed her to continue to be a kind, caring and loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Terry loved to golf, play sheepshead and do crossword puzzles. Mostly, she loved to be with her family. Terry and Kenny gave their family a lifetime of memories of gatherings with aunts, uncles and cousins, family vacations and marathon sheepshead games.
We are grateful to have been raised by two wonderful parents that taught us how to live a good and honorable life. Terry is in the loving arms of all her loved ones that went before her. We will miss her more than words can say, but she will forever be in our hearts.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020