Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Vigil
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd
View Map
Teresita V. "Tessie" Santos


1943 - 2019
Teresita V. "Tessie" Santos Notice
Teresita V. "Tessie" Santos

New Berlin - Age 76. Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She had multiple health issues and was living with her adopted son Angelito "Lito" Santos who cared for her along with his wife Michelle for nearly two years.

Tessie was born on January 5, 1943, in Manila, Philippines. She emigrated to the United States in 1975 and worked for the City of Milwaukee (City Hall) as an accountant for nearly 40 years. Tessie was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. John Cathedral Parish in downtown Milwaukee for many years. She was active in the community, especially in the Filipino organizations where she formed life-long friendships with many.

She is survived by her adopted children, Angelito "Lito" (Michelle M. Lyles) Santos and Mercedes "Mercy" (Christopher Erby) Santos; grandchildren Alexis, Anthony, Alyssa, Brianna, and Christian; and great-grandchildren Angelina and Skylar. She is also loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews here in the US, as well as in the Philippines, where they are waiting for her to return home. She was preceded in death by her 2 brothers and 8 sisters.

Family and friends are all invited to attend Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, at 4-6:45PM with a Vigil at 7PM. Funeral Mass at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., on Thursday at 4:30PM.

The family would like to thank Legacy Hospice for their compassionate care. We also thank all her friends for providing friendship throughout her life. She lived a life fulfilled.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2019
jsonline