Teri L. Fariss (nee Joers)



Lannon - Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 53. She was born on June 11, 1966, the daughter of Geri and Thomas Joers. Teri attended St. Williams and graduated from Waukesha North High School. She enjoyed cooking and loved taking the Harley on trips with Ron. Teri will be remembered for her exuberant personality. Teri will be deeply missed by her children, Thomas J. Kopp and Rebecca L. (Brandon Owsley) Clark; mother, Geri Blessinger (nee Joers); significant other, Ron Tritz; grandchildren, Aiden T. Clark and Ashton D. Owsley; and sister, Lori (Mike) Sayles. Further survived by an aunt and uncle, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Teri was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. Fariss and father, Thomas A. Joers.A celebration of Teri's life will be held at a later date.









