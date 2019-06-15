|
Gaschk, Terrance Terrance Gaschk, (64), passed away unexpectedly June 10, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. Born December 7, 1954 in Bismark, ND - son of German immigrants. Terry grew up in Menomonee Falls, a graduate of Sussex Hamilton High School. Terry spent his last 15 years in sunny Fort Myers, FL. Terry was an avid fisherman, he loved hunting with his son and best friend, Kevin. Terry spent 46 years as an honest midwest electrician. Terry is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sons, Kevin (Megan) Gaschk, Tyler (Melody) Hicks, Chad Hicks; brothers Ken (Jill), Brian (Jenny); uncle to five nieces and nephews; Gramps of Parker and Violet; Soon to be Gramps of Wyatt Clay; his friends and pals in Southwest Florida. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Helmut; mother, Marie; aunt, Helga; Oma and Opas Gaschk & Zimmerman. Funeral Service to be held Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Concordia University Chapel; 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive Mequon, WI 53097. The family will receive friends from 5-6pm with service to follow. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 15 to June 16, 2019