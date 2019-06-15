Services
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 242-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrance Gaschk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance Gaschk

Notice Condolences Flowers

Terrance Gaschk Notice
Gaschk, Terrance Terrance Gaschk, (64), passed away unexpectedly June 10, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. Born December 7, 1954 in Bismark, ND - son of German immigrants. Terry grew up in Menomonee Falls, a graduate of Sussex Hamilton High School. Terry spent his last 15 years in sunny Fort Myers, FL. Terry was an avid fisherman, he loved hunting with his son and best friend, Kevin. Terry spent 46 years as an honest midwest electrician. Terry is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sons, Kevin (Megan) Gaschk, Tyler (Melody) Hicks, Chad Hicks; brothers Ken (Jill), Brian (Jenny); uncle to five nieces and nephews; Gramps of Parker and Violet; Soon to be Gramps of Wyatt Clay; his friends and pals in Southwest Florida. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Helmut; mother, Marie; aunt, Helga; Oma and Opas Gaschk & Zimmerman. Funeral Service to be held Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Concordia University Chapel; 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive Mequon, WI 53097. The family will receive friends from 5-6pm with service to follow. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 15 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline