Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Terrell K. "Terry" Gissal

Terrell K. "Terry" Gissal Notice
Terrell K. 'Terry' Gissal

Lannon - Passed away peacefully on Sunday October 13, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved father of Cindy (Jason), Scott (Mandi) and Chris (Lynne). Cherished grandfather of Zachary, Abigail and Izabela. Dearest ex-husband of Sandy. Dear brother of Robert and Tom Gissal. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Sunday October 20th at the FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls from 2:00 PM until time of services at 4:00 PM. Private interment at Sunnyside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.

Terry was an avid member of the Lannon Fire Department for 25 years where he served as a fire fighter, Lieutenant, Captain and Assistant Chief. Terry also was part of the Henry L. Palmer Lodge #301 for more than 40 years, serving one of those years as a Master.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
