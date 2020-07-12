1/1
Terrence "Terry" Knier
Terrence "Terry" Knier

Oak Creek - passed away unexpectedly on July 06, 2020. Terry is survived by his children Ashlee, Rochelle, Joshua and Jeremy; parents Ted and Bernie; his siblings Bob (Susan), Mary (Chris) Knier-Howard and Virginia (Chris) Anderson along with many more family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Parish (6060 W Loomis Rd, Greendale) on July 15 at 12pm. Due to current circumstances the family will have a private visitation and burial. Masks are required for Mass. In lieu of flowers please say the rosary for Terry.

"Terry loved to have some fun. Partied too hard now he is done."






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Parish
July 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Vaughn and Jayne (Luedtke) Fuller
Friend
July 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Paula Fritsch
