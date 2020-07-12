Terrence "Terry" KnierOak Creek - passed away unexpectedly on July 06, 2020. Terry is survived by his children Ashlee, Rochelle, Joshua and Jeremy; parents Ted and Bernie; his siblings Bob (Susan), Mary (Chris) Knier-Howard and Virginia (Chris) Anderson along with many more family and friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Parish (6060 W Loomis Rd, Greendale) on July 15 at 12pm. Due to current circumstances the family will have a private visitation and burial. Masks are required for Mass. In lieu of flowers please say the rosary for Terry."Terry loved to have some fun. Partied too hard now he is done."