Heisdorf, Terrence R. Passed away peacefully January 30, 2019 age 84. Born August 7, 1934 to loving parents John and Harriette. Beloved husband of 47 years of Patricia, adored father of Paula Bartz and Peter. Further survived by grandchildren Story, Michael and Elizabeth and brother James (Lois). Visitation at St. Teresa of Calcutta, North Lake, Wednesday, 9:30AM until a Memorial Mass at 11:00AM. See funeral home website for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019