Terri M. Draskovich
Muskego - Passed to Eternal Life, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Age 56 years. Special friend of Mort Bailey. Loving mother of Zachary (Katie Wedell) Olsen. Dear daughter of Nancy (nee Henneberry) and the late Robert Draskovich. Sister of Kim (the late Rod) Plato and Rock (Deanna) Draskovich. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home-Muskego 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private Interment Rural Home Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
23
Service
06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1444
