Terris "Terry" Dobrzynski
Milwaukee - Peacefully passed away on September 4, 2019, at age 76. Beloved husband of Jean (nee McKillop). Great father of Keven Dobrzynski, Janine (Greg) Hake, and Todd (Stacy) Alan. Loving Pa of Jordan, Braden, Riley and Kaelen Fay, Emily and Abigail Alan, Justin Hake and Amanda (Nick) Goeckner. Brother of Richard (Kathleen) Dobrzynski, Priscilla (Michael) Seipel and Daryl (Patty) Dobrzynski. Brother-in-law of Robert (Judy) McKillop and Kathleen McKillop. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Terry was employed by Ladish Co. in Cudahy, WI for 51 years. He was also a proud member of the Air National Guard of Wisconsin's 128th Air Refueling Group. Terry was an avid Packers, Brewers and Bucks fan, but his favorite artists and athletes were his children and grandchildren. He also loved the game of golf playing weekly with his club from work.
Special thanks to our "family" at Elizabeth Residence - New Berlin and Badger Hospice. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019