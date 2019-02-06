Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Terry Ann "Chee Chee" Koceja


Koceja, Terry Ann "Chee Chee" (nee Kapitz) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 70. Special wife of Gary. Mother of Matthew David Paprocki. Dear sister of Tony "Billy" Kapitz and Roger "Fibber" Kapitz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by her siblings Joan, Robert, Marlene "Honey Girl", Nancy "Jeanne" and James "Chummy". Terry was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion and VFW. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Denise Poniewaz and the staff of the Vitas Hospice organization for all of their support and loving care. At Terry's request, there will be no traditional services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019
