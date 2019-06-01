|
Kindt, Terry D. Passed away peacefully, Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the age of 72. Preceded in death by his parents Cora and Warren C. Kindt. Dear brother of Warren Kindt. Uncle of Kelli (Kenny) Athay, Kristin Kindt and Kevin Kindt (Tamara Schoof). Great-Uncle of Greg Malicki. Also loved by other relatives and friends. A special thank you to his cousins, Madeline and Debbie for their compassionate support. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Tuesday June 4th 11-12 PM. Funeral Service 12 PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to Mt. Hope Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2019