Terry Dobrzynski
Milwaukee - Passed away September 4, 2019. Terry's family and friends are invited to join us to celebrate his life on Sunday October 13, 2019 at the Machine Shed Restaurant in Pewaukee, WI. Please stop in any time between 3:00pm and 6:00pm. This will be a casual celebration. Please wear your favorite sports or Disney clothing to honor Terry, who loved all those things. Food and beverages will be provided. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019