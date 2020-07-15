1/1
Terry E. Scantlin
Terry E. Scantlin

Passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, at age 75. Loving Dad of Matthew (Ivonne) Scantlin and Denice (Kyle) O'Leary. Cherished brother of Andrea Netzel and Anita (Dick) Viar, and brother-in-law of Lee Ellis. He will be missed by special friends Carol (nee Mau) Scantlin and Albert Hoff, as well as nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Milfred and Marjorie, sister Linda Ellis, and brother-in-law Chuck Netzel.

Terry proudly served his country in the Marine Corps and Army for 39 years. He retired from the USPS after 35+ years. Terry enjoyed his travels with his friend Albert in retirement.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, July 17, from 4-6:45PM. Service at 7PM. Please meet at the Funeral Home on Saturday at 9:30AM for procession to Highland Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to Operation Smile.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 15, 2020.
