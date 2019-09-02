Services
Terry F. Gilane Notice
Terry F. Gilane

Milwaukee - Age 60, has found his way to the Great Spirit Aug. 27th, 2019.

Loving Dad of Daryl, Chris and Maya. Proud grandpa of Kenton. Further survived by his x-wife and friend Leila Krinke, his sister Dona, brother Tony, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many loving friends.

Visitation will be held Tue. Sept. 3rd at The Congregation of the Great Spirit Church 1000 W. Lapham St. from 4PM until time of services at 6PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 2, 2019
