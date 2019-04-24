Services
Terry Gordon Emrich

Terry Gordon Emrich Notice
Emrich, Terry Gordon 77, Went home to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 10, 1941. Loving son of Mary Ann (Howard) Zoske. Beloved brother of Regina (Bob) Settingsgaard, Beth (Dan) Parise, Mark (Sherrie) Zoske, Terese (Richard) Hendrickson and Corinne (John) Barnes. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other relatives and friends. The family sends special thanks to the staff and caregivers of the Central Wisconsin Center for their kind and compassionate care of Terry. Memorial gathering at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - LITTLE CHAPEL OF THE FLOWERS (13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005) Saturday, April 27, 2019 from noon to 1 PM. Burial to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
