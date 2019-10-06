|
|
Terry J Farnham
Milwaukee - Age 69. Found peace October 1, 2019 with his beloved companion Cody and family by his side. Loving husband of Cyndee. Beloved father of Brett (Maria), and Todd (Danielle). Loving grandpa of Jordan, Benjamin, Aubrey, Elijah, and Rosie Dandelion. Dear brother of Jeff, Judy (Jim), and the late Lynn. Further survived by his dear friend Char as well as other friends and relatives.
Proud US Army Veteran.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post #416 (6351 W. Grange Ave., Greendale, WI 53129) on Friday, October 11th from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Full military honors service at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019