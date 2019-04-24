|
Johnson, Terry Family, friends and colleagues mourn the loss of Terry Johnson. Following a brief fight with cancer, he entered eternal life on April 12, 2019. Terry was born in Eau Claire, WI. In childhood he did odd jobs at his father's golf course at Lake Hallie and learned golf at a very young age. Golf became his sport and his career. As a PGA professional, he participated in many golf tournaments. He achieved 11 holes in one. Grateful golf students benefited from his patient and skillful teaching, including those in junior golf classes. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Story of Paloma Community Church of Mesa AZ and its dedication to students involved in all sports. Terry helped to plan and manage numerous charity golf tournaments. He was instrumental in establishing a golf tournament in memory of Harvey Kuenn, manager of the Milwaukee Brewers who wintered at Mesa's Fountain of the Sun Resort. Terry was the original head pro at Fountain of the Sun. Eventually, the tournament was moved and still is held in Milwaukee annually. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27 at 2:00PM at Paloma Community Church, 3215 S Sossaman Rd, Mesa AZ 85212 where Terry was a member of the Board of Directors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Paloma Community Church in Terry's name to support the youth sports complex. Donations can be sent to the church address listed above. More can be learned about the project and the upcoming golf tournament which Terry chaired at www.golfpaloma.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019