Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
Terry L. Carranza Notice
Terry L. Carranza

(nee Swiatek)

Of Campbellsport passed peacefully at her home on Sun., Nov. 10, 2019, at the age of 67. She is lovingly survived by her husband, Robert Carranza of 41 years. Children, Don (Julie) Carranza and Donna (Paul) Groh. Terry is further survived by seven grandchildren, three siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Terry worked at Quad Graphic's for 20 years. A visitation will be held on Sat., Nov. 16, from 10:00AM until the time of the 12:00PM Memorial Service at Schramka Funeral Home. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Milw. In Terry's name would be appreciated. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
