Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
at the Funeral Home
Fisher, Terry L. (Nee Oliver) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 2, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Beloved mom of Angela Muller, Heidi (Stephanie) Stringer and Marty Fisher (Peter Fiumefreddo). Loving grandmother of Jordan (Adriana), Vincent, Gianna, Elijah and Izabella. Dear great-grandmother of Camilla. Sister of Richard, Flora and the late Billy. Further loved by her godson Alex, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 15 from 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7 PM. Terry was loved and cherished by all who knew her. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
