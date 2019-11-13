|
|
Terry L. Wepfer
Entered God's loving arms on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Age 65. Loving husband and best friend of Laura for over 35 years. Beloved son of the late Arthur and the late Bessie Wepfer. Brother of the late Ronale Wepfer. Dear son-in-law of the late Jerome and the late Eleanor Scheifen. Terry will be missed by his sister-in-law Diana (Earl) Rigg, brother-in-law, William Scheifen, other relatives and friends. Fur paw paw of the late Shiloh and Sophia.
Private services will be held.
Terry had an eye for design, a mind for rhyme and a love of music. He will we missed dearly.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019