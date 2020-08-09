Terry Lee MeyerGreenfield - Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, August 4, 2020, age 65 years. Beloved husband of the late Beth Binash. Loving father of Emily Meyer. Son of the late Ralph and the late Sylvia Meyer. Dear brother of Ron (Sue), Mike (Betty), Donna (Paul) Peot, Jane (Jeff) Shackleton and the late Brenda (Joel) Schweizer. Son-in-law of Ursula and the late Edward Binash. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Terry enjoyed many outdoor activities and was interested and active in sports - skiing the American Birkebeiner for many years. He was a proud US Navy Veteran and after his service graduated from UW Stevens Point with a Bachelor of Science degree. Visitation Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.