Terry M. Mueller Notice
Mueller, Terry M. passed away Monday May 6, 2019 at the age of 66. Survived by brothers Timothy (Virginia Southern), Thomas (the late Gina) and Theodore (Carole) Mueller. Further survived by nieces and nephews and their families, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Jean Mueller. Funeral services will be held at the Funeral Home Friday at 11 AM with visitation from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery at 12 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
