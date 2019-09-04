Services
Brett Funeral Home
2001 West Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
(414) 342-0692
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Copt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry R. Copt

Send Flowers
Terry R. Copt Notice
Terry R. Copt

Milwaukee - Passed away on August 27, at the age of 72. Preceded in death by his parents Dr. Henry and Catherine Copt, and niece Carrie Copt. Survived by his brother James and sister Susan (Dennis) Webb.

Terry was a 1965 graduate of Wauwatosa East. He was drafted into the Army June of 1969. He then served with the 6th Battalion, 11th Artillery, Americal division. He was discharged December of 1970. He went on to earn his BA from UW Whitewater and his MS from UW Madison.

Sincere thanks to Dr. Singavi and the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center oncology and palliative care staff.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Thanks Dave for 44 years of friendship.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline