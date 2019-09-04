|
|
Copt, Terry R. Passed away on August 27, at the age of 72. Preceded in death by his parents Dr. Henry and Catherine Copt, and niece Carrie Copt. Survived by his brother James and sister Susan (Dennis) Webb. Terry was a 1965 graduate of Wauwatosa East. He was drafted into the Army June of 1969. He then served with the 6th Battalion, 11th Artillery, Americal division. He was discharged December of 1970. He went on to earn his BA from UW Whitewater and his MS from UW Madison. Sincere thanks to Dr. Singavi and the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center oncology and palliative care staff. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Thanks Dave for 44 years of friendship.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019