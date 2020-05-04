Terry Reiss
Terry Reiss

Punta Gorda - Terry Reiss passed away in Punta Gorda, FL on March 20 at the age of 83. He is survived by his sisters Joan Stevens of Greenfield, Wi and Jean Braatz. of Sheboygan and dear friend Grechen Noller. He was preceded in death by his beloved son Cary and parents Lloyd and Dorothy Reiss. Terry graduated from New Holstein High School and the University of Wisconsin and spent several years as Director of Human Resources for hospitals and businesses.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 10, 2020.
