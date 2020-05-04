Terry Reiss



Punta Gorda - Terry Reiss passed away in Punta Gorda, FL on March 20 at the age of 83. He is survived by his sisters Joan Stevens of Greenfield, Wi and Jean Braatz. of Sheboygan and dear friend Grechen Noller. He was preceded in death by his beloved son Cary and parents Lloyd and Dorothy Reiss. Terry graduated from New Holstein High School and the University of Wisconsin and spent several years as Director of Human Resources for hospitals and businesses.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store