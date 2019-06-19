|
Wagner, Terry Terry D. Wagner passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2019 at the age of 61. Loving son of Roy and Eleanor (nee Ofstun) Wagner. Terry retired from Sysco Foods in Jackson, WI in 2015. He enjoyed many family events as well as hunting, fishing, reading, and attending auctions. Terry is survived by his siblings; Randy (Kathy), Greg (Carrie), Nancy (Jim) Yde, Debbie (Rick) Bartman, sister- in- law; Betty, further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Eleanor, brothers, Michael (Mic), and Douglas. The Celebration of Life for Terry will be held on Sunday June 23, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. at Brookfield Highlands, 20825 George Hunt Circle, Building 7, Waukesha, WI 53186.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019